NCAA volleyball semifinal capsules

National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship Semifinals

At EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Va.

UCLA (29-2) vs. Long BEach State (21-4), 11 a.m.

>> Conferences: UCLA: Mountain Pacific Sports Federation, Long Beach State: Big West

>> NCAA RPI: UCLA: 1, LBSU: 4

>> Coaches: UCLA: John Speraw (11th), Long Beach State: Alan Knipe (20th year)

AVCA All-Americans

>> UCLA: OH Ethan Champlin (first), Opp Ido David (first), MB Merrick McHenry (first), S Andrew Rowan, OH Alex Knight (second), MB Guy Genis (HM), L Troy Gooch (HM)

>> Long Beach State: L Mason Briggs (first team), Opp Clarke Godbold (second), OH Spencer Olivier (second), OH Sotiris Siapanis (second), MB Simon Torwie (second), MB Shane Holdaway (HM), S Aidan Knipe (HM)

Matchup

It was 364 days ago that UCLA was one set away from playing in an NCAA final on its home court before Long Beach State pulled off a reverse sweep, taking the fifth set 16-14. The memory fueled the Bruins throughout the season and into today’s semifinal rematch with the Beach.

“In our locker room we have a picture of all of our reactions after that final ball dropped, and that’s motivation for this season,” outside hitter Ethan Champlin said.

LBSU also has redemption in mind, having dropped both ends a home-and-home series with UCLA on Feb. 9 and 10.

Of the matchups across the net, the duel in the middle may be the most intriguing. Long Beach State’s Simon Torwie, the nation’s leader with 1.61 blocks per set, was in on eight of the Beach’s 10.5 blocks in Tuesday’s four-set win over Grand Canyon and scored on 10 of his 11 swings. UCLA’s Merrick McHenry is the nation’s most efficient attacker at .537 and has been close to unstoppable over the Bruins’ past three matches, going 34-for-42 without an error.

“(McHenry’s) a very talented player and looking statistically at what he was able to do in the MPSF Tournament he’s doing some really special things offensively,” LBSU coach Alan Knipe said. “We pride ourselves in some things with our blocking and what Simon can do and I’m sure it’ll be interesting when that matchup ends up being those two.”

Hawaii (28-2) vs. Penn State (26-3), 1:30 p.m.

>> Conferences: Hawaii: Big West, Penn State: Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association

>> NCAA RPI: Hawaii: 3, Penn State: 2

>> Coaches: Hawaii: Charlie Wade (14th year), Penn State: Mark Pavlik (29th year)

AVCA All-Americans

>> Hawaii: Opp Dimitrios Mouchlias (first), S Jakob Thelle (first), MB Guilherme Voss (first), OH Spyros Chakas (second), OH Chaz Galloway (HM), L Brett Sheward (HM).

>> Penn State: S Cole Bogner (first), MB Toby Ezeonu (first), RS Cal Fisher (second), OH Michal Kowal (HM), L Ryan Merk (HM), MB Owen Rose, OH Brett Wildman (HM).

Matchup

Coaches will routinely point to the serve-and-pass game as the key to any match. Those elements figure to be amplified in a meeting of two of the nation’s strongest serving teams. Penn State ranks second in the nation with 2.00 aces per set, with Hawaii sixth at 1.72. The Nittany Lions had seven aces in their four-set win over UH on March 10 and drilled 10 in their NCAA quarterfinal win against Ohio State on Thursday. Cal Fisher (.671 aps) and Brett Wildman (.500) lead off Penn State’s serving rotation, and UH faced a comparable duo in UC Irvine’s Hilir Henno and Francesco Sani.

“Pretty similar,” UH coach Charlie Wade said. “They’ve got two of the best servers in the country right in a row, and one’s a lefty (Fisher), and they both bring big-time heat. So it’ll be a good challenge for sure.”

UH counters with a serving lineup led by Jakob Thelle (121 career aces) and Spryos Chakas (team-high 26 this season). Dimitrios Mouchlias has 34 aces and serving sub Keoni Thiim has fired 20 in his one turn per set.

On the other end, both teams feature honorable mention All-America liberos in UH’s Brett Sheward and Penn State’s Ryan Merk, and their work in keeping their offenses in system figures to be a key.

“Everybody has big boys who hit the ball hard,” Penn State coach Mark Pavlik said. “The serving part of the game is becoming more and more important. It magnifies when you’re at this stage of the season with this caliber of teams.”