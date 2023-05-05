Hawaii baseball team opens series with win at UC Irvine

Hawaii right fielder Jared Quandt scored three runs and drove in three in Friday’s 7-3 victory over UC Irvine at Cicerone Field at Anteater Ballpark in Orange County, Calif.

Quandt hit his fourth homer of the he season, a two-run shot in the third inning, and added a run-scoring triple in the seventh. He came around to score on Matt Wong’s grounder. Quandt also was on board when Jacob Igawa belted a two-run double in the ninth.

Harrison Bodendorf rebounded from last weekend’s struggles to pitch three scoreless innings. In two appearances against UC Riverside, Bodendforf allowed a combined seven runs in 2 2/3 innings. But with a week’s rest — he was held out of Wednesday’s nonconference game against Pepperdine — Bodendorf was sharp on Friday. In relief of Alex Giroux, who pitched a scoreless sixth inning, Bodendorf retired the first seven Anteaters he faced. Bodendorf escaped a two-on, two-out drama in the ninth when he whiffed Anthony Martinez on a 3-2 pitch. Martinez entered with a .401 batting average.

The three-game series continues with Saturday’s 10 a.m. start. UH’s Randy Abshier and UCI’s Michael Stanford are the scheduled starting pitchers.