comscore Hawaii lawmakers, advocates celebrate traffic bills | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii lawmakers, advocates celebrate traffic bills

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Sen. Chris Lee, right, spoke Thursday at the state Capitol during a news conference to announce new Hawaii traffic and pedestrian legislation bills.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Sen. Chris Lee, right, spoke Thursday at the state Capitol during a news conference to announce new Hawaii traffic and pedestrian legislation bills.

Following greater calls to improve traffic laws and pedestrian safety, state legislators and other advocates for safer roads announced the passage of bills to reduce traffic fatalities in Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Dennis Ducatt and Brandon Kurisu

Scroll Up