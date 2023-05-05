comscore Historic birthing stone is safe as crews remove grounded boat | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Historic birthing stone is safe as crews remove grounded boat

    Work is underway to salvage the grounded vessel, Kuuipo, near the culturally significant Hauola birthing stone on Maui.

A boat that grounded uncomfortably close to Lahaina’s historic Hauola stone was removed from the water Thursday with no damage to the royal birthing chair. Read more

