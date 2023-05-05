Historic birthing stone is safe as crews remove grounded boat

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A boat that grounded uncomfortably close to Lahaina’s historic Hauola stone was removed from the water Thursday with no damage to the royal birthing chair.

“Everything went pretty smoothly,” said West Maui cultural practitioner Ke‘eaumoku Kapu, who has been monitoring the salvage operation for the state Historic Preservation Division.

The effort is expected to wrap up today as crews clean up the remaining debris left behind by the boat, the Kuuipo.

The vessel grounded off Lahaina on March 8. Ten days later the state Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation informed the vessel’s owner, Vernon Ray Lindsey of Wailuku, that it would take control of the boat and hire a contractor to move it to a safe location.

Officials said Lindsey had been told to stay well away from the Hauola stone due to its cultural and historical significance. State officials later learned, however, that a contractor hired by Lindsey refloated the Kuuipo and brought it within 8 feet of the stone.

The Hauola stone, which is shaped like a chair with a spacious seat and a low angular back, is the only birthing stone on Maui that sits in the water. In pre-contact times, alii (royalty) would use the stone to give birth.

Kapu, who leads Na Aikane o Maui Cultural Center, said Hawaiians believe the stone carries the same kind of significance that Plymouth Rock had to America’s first settlers.

The latest salvage operation began Tuesday with the placement of large sandbags between the boat and the Hauola stone in a move to protect the cultural treasure.

Crews from D&D Towing first pulled the boat parallel to the seawall. Unable to lift the entire vessel out of the water, they cut the boat in half Wednesday, Kapu said.

On Thursday the remains of the vessel were lifted onto shore, and most of it was trucked away to the landfill. On Thursday afternoon about a quarter of the boat was still sitting on the shore, he said.

Throughout the operation the stone was left intact.

“That was the main concern for us,” Kapu said. “Right now things look pretty good. The area looks 90% back to normal, and tomorrow it should be 100%.”

Laura Kakau, deputy director of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, said the Hauola stone should never have been threatened by the boat grounding.

“But with everyone’s willingness to communicate, collaborate and prioritize our cultural sites, Kuuipo is removed,” Kakau said Thursday afternoon in a statement.

The birthing stone is said to have been in use as far back as the 14th and 15th centuries. When a chiefess was ready to give birth, her attendants would help her get into the stone chair, assist in delivering the child and witness the birth.

More recently, it is believed that the stone was useful for healing, since it is located in an area where both fresh and salt water come together in a mixture of waters said to be known for healing powers.

Ailing people would sit in the seat with the waves washing over them while saying ceremonial prayers to regain their health.

Kapu, CEO of Aha Moku o Maui, said a silver lining of the boat grounding is that it has shined a spotlight on the Hauola stone and its cultural significance.

“Since there’s little information about the Hauola stone, this is a good opportunity to learn more about it and make people care about protecting this treasure of Hawaiian culture,” he said.