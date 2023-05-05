comscore Maui police had tried to get services for shooting victim | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui police had tried to get services for shooting victim

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.

    Maui Police Department has released partial body-camera footage of 40-year-old suspect Nathaniel Naki's confrontation with officers before he was shot and killed on Sunday, April 30. Police said that he advanced toward them with a weapon while they were responding to a report of a temporary restraining order violation in Molokai.

The Maui Police Department released body-worn camera footage from the officers who shot and killed a man armed with a 2-foot-long machete on Molokai and urged the community not to threaten the officers who fired the fatal shots. Read more

