First Hawaiian Bank has announced that wealth adviser Dennis Ducatt has been named one of Forbes Magazine’s Best-in-State Wealth Advisors in Hawaii. Ducatt works out of FHB’s Kahului Branch. The Forbes ranking of America’s Top Wealth Advisors and Best-in-State Wealth Advisors is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria learned through telephone, virtual and in-person due-diligence interviews and data such as revenue trends and assets under management.

Aio has named Brandon Kurisu its new chief operating officer, effective April 1. Founder Duane Kurisu will continue as chairman of aio, and Susan Eichor will serve as chief executive officer. Brandon Kurisu previously served as president of aio Digital, a company he founded in 2008 and which has grown into a leading digital agency providing consulting and creative services to its clients throughout Hawaii. With Kurisu’s promotion to COO, aio has also announced that Jamie Kinoshita Oliveira has been named the new president of aio Digital.

