comscore Rainbow Warriors will go for 3-peat against UCLA | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Warriors will go for 3-peat against UCLA

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:06 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Outside hitter Spyros Chakas, middle blocker Guilherme Voss and outside hitter Cole Ottmar clapped during introductions.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Outside hitter Spyros Chakas, middle blocker Guilherme Voss and outside hitter Cole Ottmar clapped during introductions.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii outside hitter Chaz Galloway hit the ball as Penn State players tried to block him at the NCAA men’s volleyball tournament on Thursday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Hawaii outside hitter Chaz Galloway hit the ball as Penn State players tried to block him at the NCAA men’s volleyball tournament on Thursday.

Pushed to a fifth set for the first time this season, Hawaii leaned on experience to extend a quest for a third consecutive national championship. Read more

Previous Story
‘Unicorn’ UH setter Jakob Thelle named the National Player of the Year
Next Story
Scoreboard – May 5, 2023

Scroll Up