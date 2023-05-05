Rainbow Warriors will go for 3-peat against UCLA

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pushed to a fifth set for the first time this season, Hawaii leaned on experience to extend a quest for a third consecutive national championship. Read more

FAIRFAX, Va. >> Pushed to a fifth set for the first time this season, Hawaii leaned on experience to extend a quest for a third consecutive national championship.

The Rainbow Warriors positioned themselves for a fourth straight appearance in the final match of the collegiate men’s volleyball season in pushing past Penn State in the first two sets of Thursday’s semifinal at EagleBank Arena.

The Nittany Lions then unleashed a bombardment from the service line to run away with the third and a late surge in the fourth forced the fifth for a spot in Saturday’s title match.

The Warriors responded by bolting ahead in the race to 15 — flipping the serving narrative with two aces — and secured a place in the final when setter Jakob Thelle’s attack tipped off the hands of the Penn State block and sailed beyond the end line to punctuate a 25-20, 25-23, 16-25, 23-25, 15-10 win before a crowd of 3,782 that created a home-court feel for the team from the middle of the Pacific.

“Last year against Ball State we were in a game that was a battle and went to five,” UH outside hitter Chaz Galloway said, referring to the Warriors’ semifinal victory last year in Los Angeles and their last five-set match.

“So I think that experience for the guys, we’ve been here, we know how to play in a fifth set in a setting like this.”

In avenging a four-set loss to Penn State in March, the Warriors set a program record with their 29th victory of the season and will go for win No. 30 against No. 1 seed UCLA (30-2) in the final of the National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship.

The Bruins swept Long Beach State in Thursday’s first semifinal match and will be seeking the program’s 20th national championship, but its first since 2006. UH earned an opportunity to become the first school to win three consecutive titles since UCLA’s four-year run from 1981 to ’84.

UH and UCLA have occupied the top two spots in the AVCA coaches poll for much of the season, and the NCAA final will be a rematch of the Warriors’ four-set win over the Bruins in the finale of the Outrigger Volleyball Invitational on March 11 in Manoa.

“This time of year you know you’re always going to be playing against the very best teams, and you get to the last match, it should be the two best teams playing,” UH coach Charlie Wade said.

Dimitrios Mouchlias wasn’t ready to turn in his Hawaii uniform, and helped add one more match to his career by putting away a match-high 25 kills on .364 hitting and his lone ace of the night gave the Warriors an 8-3 lead in the fifth set.

Galloway posted his first double-double of the season with 11 kills and 12 digs and Thelle, named the AVCA National Player of the Year on Wednesday, directed a UH attack that started strong, faltered in the third and fourth sets, then finished with a flourish. The Warriors scored on eight of their 12 attacks without an error in the fifth set and converted on 10 of 11 sideout opportunities.

“The third and the fourth sets we lost because we made many errors,” Mouchlias said. “And that’s what I told the guys — ‘It’s on us.’ They’re a good team, and if you make that amount of errors they’re going to beat you. That was the mindset: It’s on us.”

UH libero Brett Sheward finished with 10 digs and handled 27 serves without an error and outside hitter Spyros Chakas finished with eight kills and six errors in 26 attempts. But his ace set the tone for the fifth set and he pounded a kill out of the back row to give UH match point.

Mouchlias served the final point, and after the Warriors extended a rally, middle blocker Cole Hogland reversed roles with Thelle, playing a ball with his hands to set up the UH setter for the final kill to end the 2 hour, 35 minute duel.

“It’s an option,” Mouchlias said of Thelle’s attack. “On our team we have five hitters every time on the court. It got up and he went for it.”

UH tied its season high with 20 attack errors, matching the mark set in the first meeting with Penn State, and overcame 21 service errors to move on in the bracket.

“At this point, the stats and all that kind of stuff kind of go out the window,” Wade said. “You’re just trying to advance.”

Penn State outside hitter Brett Wildman put away a team-high 15 kills and sparked the comeback by firing three of his seven aces in the third set. The Nittany Lions’ 12 aces were the most by a UH opponent this season, but they committed four of their 27 service errors in the fifth set to help UH reclaim control.

“Our DNA was passing and serving, and unfortunately in Game 5 I thought Hawaii won the pass-and-serve battle,” Penn State coach Mark Pavlik said. “That’s not something I think we hang our heads on. The resiliency they showed to come back against an awfully good team, to get to Game 5 was fun to watch.

“We knew who we were, we knew they we were going to put them in trouble. In Game 1 and 2 our serving was good, but (the Warriors) did a great job of hitting themselves out of trouble.”

Penn State middle blocker Toby Ezeonu had six kills and three aces, opposite Cal Fisher delivered 14 kills and two aces and the Nittany Lions had a nine-match winning streak snapped to close the season at 27-4.

“They’ve set bar with culture, with competitiveness, with just the joy that they play, and I think that was one of the things we shared in common with UH,” Pavlik said of his Nittany Lions. “UH plays with unabandoned joy, and I think we tried to do that all year long and I think it showed tonight.”

UCLA 3, Long Beach State 0

The Bruins’ passing gave setter Andrew Rowan his pick of hitters and the freshman led an offense that hit .458 in a 25-16, 25-14, 25-19 rout of the Beach.

UCLA opposite Ido David had 17 kills on 24 swings with two errors to hit .625 and outside hitter Ethan Champlin had 14 kills on 21 attempts with one error.

“It was probably the easiest setting night I’ve had in a long time,” Rowan said. “The passing was perfect, the hustle in the back row was awesome, we had digs and made plays.”

UCLA had five aces against six service errors to serve inbounds at 92% and the Bruins’ serve reception contributed to a 76% side-out percentage.

Sotiris Siapanis led LBSU (21-5) with 10 kills and the Beach hit .256 as a team.