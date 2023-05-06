Escaped Laumaka work furlough inmate caught

A missing Laumaka work furlough inmate has been captured this morning and will be returned to the Oahu Community Correctional Center, the state Department of Public Safety has reported.

Milton Kapule, who is serving time for first-degree robbery and first-degree promoting prison contraband, was captured by Honolulu police at just before 7 a.m.

Kapule, who fled from the furlough housing on April 24, now faces an additional escape charge.

“I would like to thank Honolulu Police and State Sheriffs for all their efforts made to look for inmate Kapule and HPD for arresting him and bringing him back into custody,” said DPS Director Tommy Johnson in a statement.

Community custody inmates in the work furlough program have pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status. Laumaka is a minimum-security work furlough center for community custody inmates who are either actively seeking employment or working in the community.