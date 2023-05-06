comscore NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP BLOG: Hawaii men’s volleyball team vs. UCLA | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP BLOG: Hawaii men’s volleyball team vs. UCLA

  • By Jason Kaneshiro
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 am
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii opposite hitter Cole Hogland (7) hits the ball during a match against Penn State at the NCAA men’s volleyball tournament, Thursday, May 4, in Fairfax, Va.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

FAIRFAX, Va. >> History will be on the line for both teams in the National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship today at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Va.

The two-time defending champion Hawaii is seeking to become the first team to win three consecutive titles since UCLA’s four-year run from 1981-84.

Top-seeded UCLA is seeking its 20th national championship and first since 2006

