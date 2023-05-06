Damien defends Division II baseball title in front of home fans
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Damien head coach Skyler Tengan got a water bath from Dyson Yasuda (2) and Jamieson Pabalan (1) after the Monarchs won the state Division II baseball championship over Kauai on Friday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree