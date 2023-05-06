Kamehameha collects first state baseball championship in 19 years
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kamehameha’s Pono Nakano slides home to score a run.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kamehameha’s Elijah Ickes celebrates after hitting a double.
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kamehameha celebrated after winning the state Division 1 baseball championship over Baldwin on Friday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree