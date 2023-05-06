Moanalua breaks ILH’s streak with top seed in boys volleyball tourney
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:25 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Moanalua head coach Alan Cabanting talks to his players during the OIA Division I championship match on April 26.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree