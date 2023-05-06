comscore Moanalua breaks ILH’s streak with top seed in boys volleyball tourney | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Moanalua breaks ILH’s streak with top seed in boys volleyball tourney

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Moanalua head coach Alan Cabanting talks to his players during the OIA Division I championship match on April 26.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Moanalua head coach Alan Cabanting talks to his players during the OIA Division I championship match on April 26.

For the first time since Roosevelt in 1979, the No. 1 seed in the top level of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Volleyball State Championships is not from the ILH. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii has arms lined up for important baseball series at UC Irvine
Next Story
Television and radio - May 6, 2023

Scroll Up