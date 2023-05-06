UC Irvine shuts out Hawaii to even series

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It was the first time the Rainbow Warriors were blanked this season and third time in Rich Hill’s two seasons as head coach. Read more

Today in Orange County, three UC Irvine pitchers combined on a four-hitter in a 6-0 baseball victory over Hawaii at Anteater Ballpark.

It was the first time the Rainbow Warriors were blanked this season and third time in Rich Hill’s two seasons as head coach. The ’Bows fell to 22-17 overall and 11-9 in the Big West. The Anteaters, who won for the seventh time in the past eight games, are 29-14 and 11-9.

Caden Kendle’s fifth home run of the season — a two-run blast in the first inning — staked the Anteaters to a 2-0 lead.

The Anteaters added a run on Luke Spillane’s sacrifice fly in the second inning, and another in the third on Anthony Martinez’s double.

Thomas McCaffrey belted a two-run homer in the fifth to complete the scoring.

Michael Stanford pitched the first seven innings, allowing two hits and striking out five, for the Anteaters’ third quality start of the season. Tanner Brooks and Jacob King each pitched an inning of relief.

UH placed its only runner in scoring position when Jared Quandt raced to third on Jacob Igawa’s two-out single int he fourth inning. But Stanford struck out Stone Miyao to end the inning.

The teams meet at 10 a.m. Sunday in the final game of a series tied at a victory apiece.