comscore UC Irvine shuts out Hawaii to even series | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports Breaking | Top News

UC Irvine shuts out Hawaii to even series

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • May 6, 2023
  • Updated 7:24 a.m.

It was the first time the Rainbow Warriors were blanked this season and third time in Rich Hill’s two seasons as head coach. Read more

Previous Story
Navy commissions USS Cooperstown; honors war veteran players
Next Story
Firefighters extinguish residential fire in Makiki

Scroll Up