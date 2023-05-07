comscore Smoking carport extinguished in Waianae | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Smoking carport extinguished in Waianae

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 am
Honolulu firefighters helped a homeowner extinguish a smoking carport early this morning in Waianae.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 7:23 a.m. today for a building fire at 85-150 Ala Hema St. and sent eight units staffed with 24 personnel. The first unit arrived on the scene four minutes later to discover light smoke emanating from the standalone carport.

A neighbor told the homeowner that his carport was smoking and the man used a garden hose to control any fire until firefighters got there. HFD personnel performed “overhaul techniques to look for hidden fire in void spaces.”

HFD had the fire under control at 7:27 a.m. and extinguished it 29 minutes later.

There were no reports of injuries.

HFD’s fire investigator has yet to determine the origin and cause of the fire along with damage estimates.

HFD reminds the public that smoke alarms are critical to detecting fire in every home.

