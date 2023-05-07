Injured man, 26, rescued from the Mokulua Islands

Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel rescued a 26-year-old visitor after he fell about 15 feet from the Mokulua Islands this afternoon.

At about 12:40 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a man fell roughly 15 feet, “injuring his left knee and suffering multiple abrasions,” according to a news release. Lifeguards used jet skis to respond. Within minutes of the call, lifeguards secured the man and brought him to Kailua Beach.

Onshore the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel started to treat the man and took him to an emergency room in serious condition.

No other details were immediately available.