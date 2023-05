Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu City Council, except members Augie Tulba and Andria Tupola, should be ashamed of themselves. People in their districts are still recovering from the effects of the pandemic, but the Council members want to grant themselves full-time pay for a part-time job?

Tulba stated that the raise isn’t good optics-wise or morally, and that he did not run for office to make a lot of money. Too bad his fellow Council members don’t feel the same. They intend to get paid while they are in office. Maybe they think you’re just joking, brah? We appreciate you having our backs, Augie and Andria, and I’m not even from your district.

Voters from districts of the members who take the money should make sure those politicians have only one term to spend it. As the old saying goes, “Just because you CAN do something, doesn’t mean you SHOULD.” Voters will remember your greed.

Terry Hunter

Aiea

