comscore HMSA employees say executive compensation came as a shock | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HMSA employees say executive compensation came as a shock

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:11 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018 HMSA between 2021 and 2022 gave it’s top officers pay raises and bonuses amounting to an 18% increase. Its offices are located at 818 Keeaumoku St.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018

    HMSA between 2021 and 2022 gave it’s top officers pay raises and bonuses amounting to an 18% increase. Its offices are located at 818 Keeaumoku St.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/ 2022 HMSA President and CEO Mark Mugiishi

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/ 2022

    HMSA President and CEO Mark Mugiishi

Some employees say they received just 1% annual raises for two or three years in a row, which was particularly hard in 2022 as inflation soared. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii credit unions offering scholarships
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 20 – March 24, 2023

Scroll Up