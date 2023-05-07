End of a historic run as Hawaii denied a three-peat by UCLA
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:14 a.m.
JULIA NIKHINSON / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii coach Charlie Wade acknowledged the Hawaii fans wth shaka signs after losing to UCLA on Saturday in the NCAA championship in Fairfax, Va.
JULIA NIKHINSON / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii opposite hitter Dimitrios Mouchlias got emotional after the loss to UCLA on Saturday in his final match in a Rainbow Warriors uniform.
JULIA NIKHINSON / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii opposite hitter Dimitrios Mouchlias hit against a wall of UCLA defenders during Saturday’s NCAA title match in Fairfax, Va.
JULIA NIKHINSON / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
UCLA celebrated its NCAA title on Saturday.
JULIA NIKHINSON / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii fans cheer during the match against UCLA.
