Las Vegas Advisor: Fountainebleau announces opening on Strip’s north end

After years of delays, dormancy, sales, restarts and unfulfilled potential, an official announcement has been made regarding the opening of the Fontainebleau on the north end of the Strip.

A specific date hasn’t been set, but the 67-story, 3,644-room hotel-casino will open in December. Plans for the resort were originally announced in 2005, with an opening scheduled for 2008.

Since then, ownership and even the name was changed. But with the original owner now back at the helm, the original name has been restored.

Breakfast canceled: The Palms has discontinued its breakfast buffet. The A.Y.C.E. buffet now serves dinner only, including Las Vegas’ only lobster buffet on Thursdays, with the exception of a weekend brunch.

Gordon Biersch closes: One of Las Vegas’ first breweries has closed. The Gordon Biersch brewery, which has been operating east of the Strip at the corner of Paradise and Flamingo since 1996, locked its doors last week. After being one of the city’s most prominent hot spots for more than a decade, the arrival of the megaclubs and breweries all over the city finally took its toll.

Downtown Rocks series: The Downtown Rocks free concert series begins this month, with several weekend dates running through October. This year’s lineup includes Marcy Playground and Smash Mouth (May 28); Soulja Boy (June 17); Switchfoot (July 1); the All-American Rejects (July 15); and the Gin Blossoms (Oct. 28). All shows take place on the Fremont Street Experience stages.

Question: What’s the difference in the casino edge between a blackjack game that pays 3-2 for a blackjack and 6-5?

Answer: The 6-5 payout costs the player about 1.35%. So a traditional 3-2 game with a house edge of .5% playing basic strategy jumps to almost 2%. In most cases, playing a shoe game that pays 3-2 over a single deck that pays 6-5 is the better option.

