Signs of Hawaiian Life – May 7, 2023

While traveling in Hachioji, Japan, in the fall,
Craig Paul of Kaneohe found loco moco on the
menu of Zina Kitchen. A worker smiled from
behind the window. Photo by Paul.
Gwen Knueven of Honolulu spotted a Kona Ice shave ice truck at a craft fair in the Hermitage neighborhood of Nashville, Tenn., in October. Photo by Lynn Borges.
Honolulu residents Stephen Chung, Christine Chung, Guy Seu, Cynthia Seu, Kathleen Ching and Russell Ching discovered the Cafe Kona Queens at the Mount Balwangsan Cable Car Station in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in October. Photo by tour guide Michael Son.