comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - May 7, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – May 7, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • While traveling in Hachioji, Japan, in the fall, Craig Paul of Kaneohe found loco moco on the menu of Zina Kitchen. A worker smiled from behind the window. Photo by Paul.

    While traveling in Hachioji, Japan, in the fall, Craig Paul of Kaneohe found loco moco on the menu of Zina Kitchen. A worker smiled from behind the window. Photo by Paul.

  • Gwen Knueven of Honolulu spotted a Kona Ice shave ice truck at a craft fair in the Hermitage neighborhood of Nashville, Tenn., in October. Photo by Lynn Borges.

    Gwen Knueven of Honolulu spotted a Kona Ice shave ice truck at a craft fair in the Hermitage neighborhood of Nashville, Tenn., in October. Photo by Lynn Borges.

  • Honolulu residents Stephen Chung, Christine Chung, Guy Seu, Cynthia Seu, Kathleen Ching and Russell Ching discovered the Cafe Kona Queens at the Mount Balwangsan Cable Car Station in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in October. Photo by tour guide Michael Son.

    Honolulu residents Stephen Chung, Christine Chung, Guy Seu, Cynthia Seu, Kathleen Ching and Russell Ching discovered the Cafe Kona Queens at the Mount Balwangsan Cable Car Station in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in October. Photo by tour guide Michael Son.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
In paradise, a traveler seeks out Fijian capital’s urban complexity

Scroll Up