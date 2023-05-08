comscore Warning signs go up after tiger shark spotted near shore at Alii Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Warning signs go up after tiger shark spotted near shore at Alii Beach

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
An 8-to-10-foot-long tiger shark has been spotted in the water off of Alii Beach Park in Haleiwa today.

The Honolulu Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division reported the sighting of the tiger shark about 15 yards offshore at about 11:55 a.m. today.

Shark warning signs have been posted at the beach.

