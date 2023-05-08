Letter: Food trucks at Mokulele area would be win-win

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calling all food trucks! Want to make a killing? Set up something at the Mokulele Airlines terminal. Read more

This would be a win-win for everybody. You’d make lots of money. Weary, stranded travelers waiting for their flights that are too often delayed or canceled would at least be able to get a bite to eat and perhaps have their frayed nerves calmed. And Mokulele employees could suggest a light snack while folks wait, in addition to having a lunch option right there for themselves. Kids wouldn’t be so antsy having to wait — and folks waiting to return from a medical procedure would be able to put some food in their stomachs; anyone with low blood sugar or diabetes would be grateful.

Somebody, help! I’ve been there before.

Karen Larsen

Kaunakakai

