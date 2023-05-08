Editorial | Letters Letter: Food trucks at Mokulele area would be win-win Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Calling all food trucks! Want to make a killing? Set up something at the Mokulele Airlines terminal. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calling all food trucks! Want to make a killing? Set up something at the Mokulele Airlines terminal. This would be a win-win for everybody. You’d make lots of money. Weary, stranded travelers waiting for their flights that are too often delayed or canceled would at least be able to get a bite to eat and perhaps have their frayed nerves calmed. And Mokulele employees could suggest a light snack while folks wait, in addition to having a lunch option right there for themselves. Kids wouldn’t be so antsy having to wait — and folks waiting to return from a medical procedure would be able to put some food in their stomachs; anyone with low blood sugar or diabetes would be grateful. Somebody, help! I’ve been there before. Karen Larsen Kaunakakai EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: State, fix injustice to HMSA subscribers