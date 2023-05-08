Saint Louis alum Nu‘u Contrades gains confidence, trust at ASU
- By Noah Furtado Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
May 8, 2023
- Updated 11:55 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY ARIZONA STATE ATHLETICS
Nu‘u Contrades, at top, verbally committed to Cal State Northridge in early 2021 before changing course and deciding on Arizona State over Stanford.
-
COURTESY TYLER MARTIN / ARIZONA STATE ATHLETICS
Across a 16-game stretch, Arizon State’s Nu‘u Contrades batted .485 with six home runs, 26 RBIs and 12 multi-hit performances.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree