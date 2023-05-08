comscore Saint Louis alum Nu‘u Contrades gains confidence, trust at ASU | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Saint Louis alum Nu‘u Contrades gains confidence, trust at ASU

  • By Noah Furtado Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • May 8, 2023
  • Updated 11:55 p.m.
  • COURTESY ARIZONA STATE ATHLETICS Nu‘u Contrades, at top, verbally committed to Cal State Northridge in early 2021 before changing course and deciding on Arizona State over Stanford.

    COURTESY ARIZONA STATE ATHLETICS

    Nu‘u Contrades, at top, verbally committed to Cal State Northridge in early 2021 before changing course and deciding on Arizona State over Stanford.

  • COURTESY TYLER MARTIN / ARIZONA STATE ATHLETICS Across a 16-game stretch, Arizon State’s Nu‘u Contrades batted .485 with six home runs, 26 RBIs and 12 multi-hit performances.

    COURTESY TYLER MARTIN / ARIZONA STATE ATHLETICS

    Across a 16-game stretch, Arizon State’s Nu‘u Contrades batted .485 with six home runs, 26 RBIs and 12 multi-hit performances.

The top two baseball teams in the Pac-12 that played over the weekend at Phoenix Municipal Stadium — Stanford and Arizona State — are two programs that were just as close competitors in the recruitment of Saint Louis graduate Nu‘u Contrades. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - May 7, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio – May 8, 2023

Scroll Up