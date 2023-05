Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Calendar

Today

VOLLEYBALL

New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Division I Championships, first round: Kaiser at Hilo, 3:30 p.m.; Roosevelt at Lahainaluna, 3:30 p.m.; Leilehua at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Kahuku at Mililani, 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

HHSAA Girls Championships, first round: Roosevelt vs. Hawaii Prep, 3:30 p.m. at Kona Aquatic Center; Waiakea vs. Kaiser, 4 p.m. at Punahou; Mililani vs. Lahainaluna, 4 p.m. at Kihei Aquatic Center; Kapolei at Punahou, 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

GOLF

David S. Ishii Girls Championships, first round, 7 a.m. at Wailua Golf Course.