Woman, 26, sexually assaulted at Ala Moana Center

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged sex assault of a 26-year-old woman at Ala Moana Center.
Police said the woman reported a male in his 30s followed her to a bathroom and sexually assaulted her at about 1 a.m. Sunday.
The suspect and victim are not known to one another.
The victim was taken to the Sex Abuse Treatment Center at the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children.
Police have opened a first-degree sex assault investigation. There are no arrests as of this morning.
