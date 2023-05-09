comscore Woman, 26, sexually assaulted at Ala Moana Center | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Woman, 26, sexually assaulted at Ala Moana Center

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu police are investigating an alleged sex assault of a 26-year-old woman at Ala Moana Center.

Police said the woman reported a male in his 30s followed her to a bathroom and sexually assaulted her at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect and victim are not known to one another.

The victim was taken to the Sex Abuse Treatment Center at the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children.

Police have opened a first-degree sex assault investigation. There are no arrests as of this morning.

