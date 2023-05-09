Letter: Leave Council’s part- or full-time status to public

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I don’t disagree that the City Council members deserve a reasonable cost- of-living raise. I do, however, challenge the manner in which the job of City Council member was changed from part-time to full-time. Apparently, the Honolulu Salary Commission has the authority to unilaterally declare such a change.

However, the City Council members represent the public. Shouldn’t such a change be subject to a process in which the public has the opportunity to provide input and to vote on the change?

Doug Tonokawa

Kailua

