Off the news: Added protection for referees, umpires

High school athletes and referees testified to seeing growing numbers of verbal and physical assaults against referees, umpires and other athletic officials at Hawaii sports events — while schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi told the Legislature about a shortage of high school officials due partially to sports-related screaming and scuffling.

In response, House Bill 264 has been passed and sent to Gov. Josh Green, adding sports officials to a list of figures prompting second-degree felony assault charges if attacked. If enacted, the law also allows offenders to be banned from attending any sports event their victims are involved in — even for life, after a second violation.