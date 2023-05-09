Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Added protection for referees, umpires Today Updated 6:59 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! High school athletes and referees testified to seeing growing numbers of verbal and physical assaults against referees, umpires and other athletic officials at Hawaii sports events — while schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi told the Legislature about a shortage of high school officials due partially to sports-related screaming and scuffling. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. High school athletes and referees testified to seeing growing numbers of verbal and physical assaults against referees, umpires and other athletic officials at Hawaii sports events — while schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi told the Legislature about a shortage of high school officials due partially to sports-related screaming and scuffling. In response, House Bill 264 has been passed and sent to Gov. Josh Green, adding sports officials to a list of figures prompting second-degree felony assault charges if attacked. If enacted, the law also allows offenders to be banned from attending any sports event their victims are involved in — even for life, after a second violation. Previous Story Letter: Having more guns all around us is not safer