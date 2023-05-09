‘Bao’ down
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 9:29 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Unbelieva-‘bao’ Bao-chicka-bao-bao ($7) with buttermilk fried chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch slaw and housemade pickles
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Aloha tots ($14)
-
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Business owners Hannah Stanchfield and TJ Borawski
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree