Whether you’re craving hearty sandwiches or pasta, these Italian eateries deliver.

A New Italian Deli

Allegrini Mozzarella (212 Merchant St.) opened its location recently in Downtown Honolulu. The biz is currently open for lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and imports its products from Italy.

The deli offers sandwiches, pizzas and pastas, but you can also purchase a variety of Italian goods ranging from olive oils to pastas.

Popular dishes include La Bomba pizza with burrata ($17), buffalo caprese salad ($16) and gnocchi gorgonzola ($16). Check out any featured specials of the day.

Call 808-537-1980 or follow the biz on Instagram (@littleitalyhawaii).

‘Slice’ of life

Ili Ili Cash & Carry (2065 S. Beretania St.) recently started serving $6 Roman pizza slices every Tuesday. The selection rotates weekly, with choices like potato ‘nduja, mushrooms and pancetta, cherry tomatoes and anchovies, mortadella and pepperoncini, and burrata and prosciutto.

Call 808-367-0606 or visit toasttab.com/ili-ili/v3.

Imagine the ‘pasta’ bilities

Vein at Kakaako’s (685 Auahi St. Building 2, Ste. 121) new lunch menu is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. Entrées usually come with house salad and focaccia, or house salad and koshikari rice.

Feast on dishes like Italian sausage “Napolitan” with fresh spaghetti pasta ($17), Vein wagyu hamburg steak with tonkatsu demi ($23.50), jidori chicken “nanban” with housemade aioli tartar sauce ($21) and shoyu butter pasta with cremini and porcini mushrooms ($17.50).

Call 808-376-4800 or visit veinatkakaako.com.

