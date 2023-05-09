Let’s do lunch

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Looking for restaurants with delicious food coupled with a good ambiance for a business lunch? Check out some of our favorite spots.

Okim’s Korean Kitchen

This Korean fusion restaurant is a staple in Honolulu’s Chinatown, and it’s extremely popular for takeout.

Popular entrées include Korean chicken with gochujang sauce, bibimbap, kalbi steak and seaweed salmon. OKim’s also offers monthly specials; you’ll want to try the miso butterfish with Korean miso sauce and honey-roasted carrot with edamame hummus, only available during May. For dessert, indulge in lava cake or basque cheesecake.

Call 808-537-3787 or visit okimshawaii.com.

Artizen by MW

This counter service café is the sister business of MW Restaurant. Artizen (888 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 102) offers lunch starting from 10:30 a.m. Choose from dishes like mochi-crusted fish with somen noodles, fish and chips, twice-cooked pork tonkatsu or the bubu arare garlic chicken sandwich. The latter features Jidori garlic chicken, onions, namasu and furikake mayo, and it comes with french fries. Be sure to check out any featured pastries and desserts of the day.

Call 808-524-0499 or visit artizenbymw.com.

Fête

Fête (2 N. Notel St.) specializes in New American cuisine and offers culinary classics featuring local flavors for both lunch and dinner.

Choose from dishes like steak Caesar, smoked ono club sandwich, quinoa burger, spaghetti carbonara and Korean fried chicken. The latter is a crowd favorite, and comes with Asian pear slaw and garlic-sesame aioli in a brioche bun.

Want something heartier? Opt for veal potpie, Fête steak frites or twice-fried Ludovico chicken.

Call 808-369-1390 or visit fetehawaii.com.

Mariposa

Located in Neiman Marcus Honolulu, Mariposa (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) is known for its laid-back, luxe atmosphere with regionally inspired cuisine.

The chic eatery offers dishes like Kahuku corn chowder, hurricane seasoned fries, smoked salmon salad, lobster club and mango barbecue pulled pork sandwich.

Entrées like kiawe smoked pork chop, pan-roasted scallops and salmon ochazuke — pan-roasted salmon with ochazuke risotto, ikura and Japanese pickled vegetable relish and green tea — are customer favorites.

Call 808-951-3420.

TR Fire Grill

This Waikiki restaurant (2330 Kuhio Ave.) recently launched a new lunch menu. It features freshly made tapas like shrimp Brandade — shrimp toast with cilantro, fish sauce, coriander and paprika — burrata and Italian prosciutto, and shrimp cocktail.

Entrée choices include smoked Angus beef prime rib (4 or 8 ounces) with sesame green onion sauce, famous baby back ribs with original barbecue sauce, and prosciutto and avocado bagel sandwich. Most lunch entrées come with steamed rice and a small salad.

Call 808-744-3300 or visit trfiregrill.com.

Tangö Contemporary Cafe

This gourmet bistro (1288 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 120) is known for serving dishes inspired by Asian, Hawaiian, Scandinavian and American flavors.

The café’s lunch menu is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. It includes a variety of salads — quinoa, crispy duck, roasted beet and Cobb, to name a few — sandwiches, burgers and entrées. Popular choices include mushroom risotto and open-faced shrimp salad sandwich. Be sure to check out featured daily specials like braised beef loco moco, oxtail ramen, and scallop and shrimp pasta.

Call 808-593-7288 or visit tangocafehawaii.com.

Quiora

If you’re looking for lunch with a view, Quiora (383 Kalaimoku St.) — the laid-back Italian restaurant located within The Ritz Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach — is a nice option.

The business lunch set includes a starter, entrée and dessert. Choose from Italian wedding soup and Panzanella; and pesce alla Griglia, flatbread ai funghi and classic spaghetti. Enjoy lychee panna cot-ta with berry compote and lemon streusel for dessert.

Call 808-729-9757 or visit quiorawaikiki.com.

Vein at Kakaako

Located in SALT At Our Kakaako (685 Auahi St. Building 2 Ste. 121), this eatery offers lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.

Entrées usually come with house salad and focaccia/Koshikari rice. Selections include Jidori chicken “nanban” with housemade aioli tartar sauce, shoyu butter pasta with cremini and porcini mushrooms, wagyu beef “Keema” curry and “Vein” wagyu hamburg steak with tonkatsu demi.

Call 808-376-4800 or visit veinatkakaako.com.