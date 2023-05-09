comscore Honolulu considers Chinatown tower for affordable housing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu considers Chinatown tower for affordable housing

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.

The Honolulu City Council is scheduled to hold a special meeting Wednesday over the potential financing, acquisition and rehabilitation of an existing 32-story high-rise tower in Chinatown that the city seeks to keep as affordable. Read more

