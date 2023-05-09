Oahu housing market stays sluggish as high interest rates subdued sales
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:21 p.m.
Inventory of homes available for sale on Oahu in April was lower than in recent months but higher than a year ago. Above, single-family homes and a condominium were seen Monday in Kapalama.
The median sale price for condominiums has hovered around $500,000 since mid-2021, and set a record in March at $536,000. Above, a skyline of condominiums and single-family homes was seen Monday in Honolulu.