Rainbow Warriors No. 2 in final volleyball poll

Hawaii placed second in the final NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll of the season, ranking in the top two for the fifth consecutive year.

The Rainbow Warriors (29-3) closed the season with a loss to UCLA on Saturday in Fairfax, Va., in the program’s fourth straight appearance in the final of the National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship.

The Warriors ranked No. 1 in the poll for 16 of 18 weeks this season and has placed in the Top 10 of the final AVCA poll each season since 2015 and in the Top 5 for the past seven years.

UCLA (31-2) topped the poll after winning its first national championship since 2006. Penn State (27-4), which lost to UH in five sets in the NCAA semifinals on Thursday, finished third, followed by Long Beach State (21-5). UC Irvine (18-11), the Big West Tournament runner up, placed fifth.