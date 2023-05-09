Hawaii Beat | Sports Rainbow Warriors No. 2 in final volleyball poll By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:46 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii placed second in the final NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll of the season, ranking in the top two for the fifth consecutive year. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii placed second in the final NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll of the season, ranking in the top two for the fifth consecutive year. The Rainbow Warriors (29-3) closed the season with a loss to UCLA on Saturday in Fairfax, Va., in the program’s fourth straight appearance in the final of the National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship. The Warriors ranked No. 1 in the poll for 16 of 18 weeks this season and has placed in the Top 10 of the final AVCA poll each season since 2015 and in the Top 5 for the past seven years. UCLA (31-2) topped the poll after winning its first national championship since 2006. Penn State (27-4), which lost to UH in five sets in the NCAA semifinals on Thursday, finished third, followed by Long Beach State (21-5). UC Irvine (18-11), the Big West Tournament runner up, placed fifth. Previous Story Warriors’ outgoing stars embraced Hawaii and continued a culture of winning Next Story Television and radio – May 9, 2023