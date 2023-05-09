Goalie Kahala Neumann leads Kamehameha water polo into states
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:25 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
MARCO GARCIA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kamehameha’s Kahala Neumann tried to block a shot by Punahou in April.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kamehameha keeper Kahala Neumann will try to help the Warriors win their first state water polo championship since 2006.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree