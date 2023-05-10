3 from Maui County recognized for contributions to community

Three winners for the Maui County Outstanding Older American Awards have been announced, the county reported today.

Stephen Kealoha of Pukalani, Judith Mikami of Kaunakakai, and Betty Yamashiro of Kahului were selected to receive the awards for this year. They were announced as the winners on Friday during the county’s 54th annual Outstanding Older Americans Recognition event at Tante’s Island Cuisine in Kahului.

“We’re here to celebrate the members of our community who are doing impressive work by volunteering to help other seniors, by caring for the ʻaina, or by starting much needed services in the areas where you live or they live,” Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said in a statement. “They are making positive changes in the lives of others. Even more impressive – they are doing this valuable work after retiring from their careers.”

Kealoha has served as a volunteer and board member of organizations including Malama Family Recovery Center, Aloha House, Maui United Way, St. Anthony Catholic Church and the Maui Leadership Council of Catholic Charities of Hawaii.

Yamashiro is a member of the Wailuku Hongwanji Buddhist Women’s Association and has been the Moiliili Hongwanji Mission’s Project DANA site leader for 23 years, coordinating caregiving support and education for kupuna and their families and assisting with events. She also serves as office manager for the Maui Okinawa Kenjin Kai Center in Wailuku and as the organization’s senior club coordinator.

Mikami is described as a strong advocate for the Molokai community on health care and long-term care issues. She has been a “grant writer, founder, and current adviser” for the Molokai Kupuna Care Program. She was also a grant writer for Na Puuwai from 2007 to 2015.

In 2007, Mikami and her husband founded Rhen Liberty Dialysis, the only dialysis center on Molokai.

Since 1968 Maui County has recognized older adults for their contributions and achievements. Last year’s honorees were Ernie Rezents of Makawao and Joanne Rockwell of Lahaina.