7.6 quake strikes off Tonga, does not pose tsunami threat

  • Today
A major earthquake struck off of Tonga this morning but poses no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The preliminary magnitude 7.6 quake struck at 6:02 a.m., 59.3 miles west-northwest of Hihifo, Niuas, Tonga, at a depth of 130 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“Based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

