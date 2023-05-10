Letter: City Council is full-time job; don’t allow 2nd one

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After working with some of the City Council members since 2019, I think these nine positions are full-time jobs. However, as columnist David Shapiro says, Tommy Waters should get the City Charter amended in 2024 and then ask for full-time compensation, not the other way around. And once these are full-time jobs, members should take no outside work/side gig for the four to eight years they serve.

Community members should contact their City Council members for this change rather than just grumbling. Holding these powerful positions is sometimes an entry into lucrative private work after members “graduate” from the Council, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be fairly compensated for what is a very grueling, demanding job during their tenure.

Sidney Lynch

Palolo

