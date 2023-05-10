comscore Letter: City Council is full-time job; don’t allow 2nd one | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: City Council is full-time job; don’t allow 2nd one

After working with some of the City Council members since 2019, I think these nine positions are full-time jobs. However, as columnist David Shapiro says, Tommy Waters should get the City Charter amended in 2024 and then ask for full-time compensation, not the other way around. Read more

