Letter: Opting for ‘guns allowed’ sites over ‘gun free’ ones

In her letter calling for a boycott of businesses allowing guns, Anne Wheelock is apparently unaware of crucial historical facts (“Suggestion to boycott places allowing guns,” Star-Advertiser, May 7).

In recent years, the majority of mass shootings have taken place in sensitive “gun free” malls, schools and churches. This is because bad guys with guns pay no attention to “gun free” rules, and in fact, find these areas ideal for carrying out mass murders without fear of being shot.

I’d much prefer the proven safety of a “guns allowed” establishment, knowing that the likelihood of a criminal in there is lessened, and the likelihood of a good guy with a gun to protect me is enhanced.

John Corboy

Mililani

