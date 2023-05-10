Editorial | Off the News Off the news: City aims to support Chinatown rentals Today Updated 7:14 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Faced with an allocation of tax-exempt, “private activity” bonds that can be used to finance developers’ projects — and which expire at the end of this year — the City Council is poised to issue $105 million in bonds to fund a mortgage loan to Honolulu-based Stanford Carr Development LLC and Los Angeles-based Standard Communities. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Faced with an allocation of tax-exempt, “private activity” bonds that can be used to finance developers’ projects — and which expire at the end of this year — the City Council is poised to issue $105 million in bonds to fund a mortgage loan to Honolulu-based Stanford Carr Development LLC and Los Angeles-based Standard Communities. The development partners — who have teamed to buy and renovate six affordable state properties in recent years — would take over the 32-story, 379-unit Maunakea Tower Apartments in Chinatown and take on a $28.8 million renovation, extending affordability guarantees for low- and very-low-income tenants for an additional 20 years. Previous Story Letter: Feral cats aplenty pose risk to endangered seals