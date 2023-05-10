comscore Off the news: City aims to support Chinatown rentals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: City aims to support Chinatown rentals

  • Today
  • Updated 7:14 p.m.

Faced with an allocation of tax-exempt, “private activity” bonds that can be used to finance developers’ projects — and which expire at the end of this year — the City Council is poised to issue $105 million in bonds to fund a mortgage loan to Honolulu-based Stanford Carr Development LLC and Los Angeles-based Standard Communities. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Feral cats aplenty pose risk to endangered seals

Scroll Up