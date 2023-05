Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Among the measures that were caught in the legislative pipeline this session was Senate Bill 426, aiming to speed up the process for closing residential cesspools, especially those posing a risk to water quality. Read more

Among the measures that were caught in the legislative pipeline this session was Senate Bill 426, aiming to speed up the process for closing residential cesspools, especially those posing a risk to water quality.

Among the states, Hawaii is one of the worst where this is concerned: More than 80,000 cesspools discharge about 50 million gallons of wastewater daily. The bill will get another shot next year, but environmentalists rightly argue that leaders have delayed a fix for too long already.