HPU’s Kota Suzuki is top PacWest newcomer

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.

Hawaii Pacific outfielder Kota Suzuki on Tuesday was named the PacWest baseball Newcomer of the Year and made the conference’s second team. Read more

