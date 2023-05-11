Firefighters airlift ‘stuck’ hikers from Nuuanu trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued two visitors who found themselves in a dangerous area while hiking Lulumahu Falls Trail in Nuuanu Wednesday.

The Honolulu Fire Department said a male visitor in his 20s and a female visitor in her 30s were “stuck in a precarious location” and unable to descend on their own.

Because the hikers’ location was too dangerous for crews to reach by foot, fire rescue personnel reached the pair via the fire department’s Air 1 helicopter.

One hiker was airlifted to a nearby landing zone at 3:30 p.m. and the other just before 3:50 p.m.

No injuries were reported.