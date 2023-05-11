Portion of Hana Highway closes for a month after rockfall

Maui County closed a portion of Hana Highway at Alelele Point near Kipahulu due to safety issues following a recent rockfall.

The closure from Alelele Bridge to Lelekea Bridge in East Maui began Wednesday night. Officials said motorists will not be able to travel between Hana and Kaupo during the closure which could last up to a month.

In recent days, a rockfall obstructed the road, creating hazardous conditions. Last week, a vehicle in the area was damaged by rocks and mud from the cliffside. The driver was not injured.

An engineering assessment conducted Wednesday deemed the cliffside unsafe.

County crews will be working to stabilize the cliffside including removing loose rocks.

Message boards will be placed in Kanaio and Hana to alert motorists of the road closure.