Letter: Dangerous situation for pedestrians on Waialae

On Saturday, I almost got hit by oncoming traffic on the corner of Waialae Avenue and Wilhelmina Rise — for the third time this month. Due to ongoing construction, pedestrians have no choice except to cross at this location.

When you start to cross the street, only the closest lane of traffic will stop. The other two lanes of traffic keep whizzing by and then honk loudly at you, as if it is your fault for wanting to cross the street. In reality, drivers want to beat you through the intersection so they won’t slow down.

If it hasn’t happened already, someone is going to get hit … or killed!

What happened to the police officers who used to stop the traffic for pedestrians?

Janet Barnes

Wilhelmina Rise

