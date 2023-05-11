comscore Letter: Time-of-use rates can help reduce emissions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Time-of-use rates can help reduce emissions

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Addressing climate change requires changes in behavior, from driving less to using more energy-efficient technologies to changing how electricity is generated. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Pattern of toxic spills, secrecy must end

Scroll Up