comscore Letter: Video games, movies glorify gun violence | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Video games, movies glorify gun violence

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I hear many good arguments for and against the ownership of firearms, regarding protection, gun violence and the surge of violent crimes. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Time-of-use rates can help reduce emissions

Scroll Up