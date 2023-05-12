Letter: Video games, movies glorify gun violence

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I hear many good arguments for and against the ownership of firearms, regarding protection, gun violence and the surge of violent crimes. Many blame gun laws, firearms manufacturers, drug use and equity for the violence.

But hardly any discussion or responsibility is put on the violence portrayed in movies or video games, in which susceptible young minds are being influenced on a daily basis. Action movies frequently glorify characters who kill without consequences or remorse.

I remember hearing a prediction that my generation was destined to manifest violent behaviors from watching Tom and Jerry, Elmer Fudd and Bugs Bunny cartoons — which don’t even come close to anything young people are entertaining nowadays.

Guy Morgan

Moanalua

