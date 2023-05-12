comscore Punahou’s title defense going swimmingly so far | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Punahou’s title defense going swimmingly so far

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Punahou’s Allison Kauahi took aim at the goal during the first half against KS-Hawaii on Thursday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Punahou’s Allison Kauahi took aim at the goal during the first half against KS-Hawaii on Thursday.

The Punahou girls water polo team has already had one long championship streak snapped, and the Buffanblu appear primed to keep the other one going. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s pitching is set up for the crucial end of the season
Next Story
Television and radio – May 12, 2023

Scroll Up