Punahou’s title defense going swimmingly so far
- By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:27 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Punahou’s Allison Kauahi took aim at the goal during the first half against KS-Hawaii on Thursday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree