Hawaiian Airlines delays continue after Friday’s data center outage

Hawaiian Airlines today continued to deal with issues related to a third-party data center outage that caused widespread flights delays Friday.

The airline was unable to dispatch flights for roughly four hours Friday morning due to a temporary power outage at DRFortress’ on-island data center. The outage caused rolling flights delays and forced Hawaiian “to play catch up through the remainder of the day,” airline spokesperson Tara Shimooka said in an email today.

She said the delays caused many of Hawaiian’s crew “to exhaust their maximum number of legally allowed duty hours, which meant the airline didn’t have crews to work certain flights.”

“While today’s operation is much better than yesterday, we are still experiencing delays on neighbor island flights and have proactively canceled four trans-Pacific flights and three neighbor island flights to ensure the integrity of the operation,” Shimooka said. “Almost all of the guests whose flights were canceled yesterday have been reaccommodated. We issued travel credits to those affected and will continue to work with guests to address specific circumstances and make things right.

“We acknowledge that this was an unacceptable situation for those guests who were stranded overnight by this operational issue. We are doing our best to get people where they need to go and make things right with those customers and community members we have let down.”