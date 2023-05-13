Man, 57, rescued on the Diamond Head Crater Trail

Honolulu firefighters this morning rescued a 57-year-old man who “suffered a medical condition” while hiking on the Diamond Head Crater Trail.

At around 7:30 a.m. the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about a distressed hiker on the trail. They arrived at the scene a few minutes later to establish a landing zone for HFD’s Air 1 helicopter and start ascending the trail by foot.

At 7:45 a.m. rescue personnel reached the man by foot. He had been hiking in a group of four and could not continue on the trail when he was near the “99 Stairs” portion of the hike.

HFD flew the man to the landing zone via Air 1 and transferred his care to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at just before 8 a.m.

The other hikers in the group walked off the trail on their own.