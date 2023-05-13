comscore Kohala High students win Kalo Challenge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kohala High students win Kalo Challenge

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:13 a.m.
  Students, educators, local leaders and guests gathered Friday for the Alternative Learning Programs, Supports and Services Kalo Challenge held at the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Ho'okupu Center at Kewalo Basin. Malachi Duque, third from right, and Elijah Tabiolo, second from right, presented their kalo dishes to judge Ben Heloca, second from left.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Students, educators, local leaders and guests gathered Friday for the Alternative Learning Programs, Supports and Services Kalo Challenge held at the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Ho‘okupu Center at Kewalo Basin. Malachi Duque, third from right, and Elijah Tabiolo, second from right, presented their kalo dishes to judge Ben Heloca, second from left.

  Malachi Duque applies poi to his kalo pizza during the tasting segment of the competition.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Malachi Duque applies poi to his kalo pizza during the tasting segment of the competition.

  Judges Chef Jeremy Shigekane, left, Kelly Anderson and Ben Heloca sample the kalo pizza made by Malachi Duque and kalo poke made by Elijah Tabiolo during the tasting part of the competition.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Judges Chef Jeremy Shigekane, left, Kelly Anderson and Ben Heloca sample the kalo pizza made by Malachi Duque and kalo poke made by Elijah Tabiolo during the tasting part of the competition.

  Malachi Duque, left of screen, and Elijah Tabiolo, right of screen, of Naau Oiwi-Kohala High School gave a presentation Friday at the Kalo Challenge held at the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Ho'okupu Center at Kewalo Basin. The duo won the challenge.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Malachi Duque, left of screen, and Elijah Tabiolo, right of screen, of Naau Oiwi-Kohala High School gave a presentation Friday at the Kalo Challenge held at the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Ho‘okupu Center at Kewalo Basin. The duo won the challenge.

The event was the finale of a yearlong project that involved at-promise students from across the state who spent the year learning about the cultural practice of cultivating kalo. Read more

